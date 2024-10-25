Maharashtra polls: Price of common ‘thali’ rose by 52% in just one yr, says Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for failing to control inflation. In his post, Kharge pointed out the prise rise of vegetables between October 2023-2024. (ANI photo)

Citing the prise rise in a common thali, Kharge said that the BJP’s “triple engine government” which grabbed power in Maharashtra through the back door, has snatched the food from the plate of the common man.

“The inflation imposed by BJP has hit the people of the country including Maharashtra so hard that to deal with it, BJP will have to go out of power! BJP’s ‘triple engine government’, which grabbed power in Maharashtra through the back door, has snatched the food from the plate of the common man. The price of a common thali has increased by a whopping 52% in just one year!” Kharge wrote in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

In his post, Kharge pointed out the prise rise of vegetables between October 2023-2024.

“Between October 2023 and October 2024, a typical vegetarian thali will have. Tomato prices have increased by 247%. Potato prices have increased by 180%. Garlic has seen its price rise by 128%. On average, prices of all vegetables have increased by 89%. Edible oil, salt, flour - their prices have increased by up to 18%”, he said.

“BJP has strangled the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra by spreading the web of inflation. This time Maharashtra has decided to completely open the doors for BJP and its allies!”, he added.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called the Congress party frustrated after their loss in Haryana.

“Those who were shown the exit door in Haryana, are insulted by their allies in Uttar Pradesh, and looted the Aam Aadmi in Maharashtra are desperate and frustrated knowing they will be rejected by people of Maharashtra in upcoming polls. Congress which left the country with double digit inflation and fragile five economy should be the last to talk about”, Bhandari said.

Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20 with the counting set to take place on November 23.