Maharashtra records 920 Covid-19 deaths, 57,640 new infections

Maharashtra reported 57,640 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 920 deaths on Wednesday which took the total tally in the state to 4,880,542 while the death toll reached 72,662. The single-day death toll for the state was the second highest reported since April 28 when the state had witnessed 985 Covid-19 related fatalities. A total of 279,200 people were tested in the state in the past 24 hours and the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 4,164,098 as 57,006 people were discharged, the bulletin showed.

On Tuesday, the state added 51,880 new Covid-19 infections and 891 deaths which were higher than Monday when the state recorded 48,621 new Covid-19 infections and 567 deaths.

Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai reported 3,882 cases on Wednesday and 77 deaths which took the total number of cases in the city to 665,057 and the death toll to 13,511. On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 2,554 Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths.

The state of Maharashtra has been consistently reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country and is the worst affected state due to the second wave of pandemic. Owing to this, the state is currently in lockdown-like restrictions till May 15 which have been put in place to stem the spread of the viral infection. The curbs on movement of people and other activities were first imposed early this month and were to initially continue till May 1 but were further tightened on April 14 and then extended last week till May 15.

India on Wednesday added 382,315 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,780 related fatalities which pushed the nationwide infection tally to 20,665,148 and the death toll to 226,188, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 8am. As many as 338,439 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with which the total number of recoveries stood at 16,951,731 and the recovery rate in the country currently stands at 81.91%. The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 3,487,229, comprising 17% of the total confirmed cases.

