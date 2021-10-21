Home / India News / Maharashtra records under 2,000 new Covid cases for 5th consecutive day
india news

Maharashtra records under 2,000 new Covid cases for 5th consecutive day

Health minister Rajesh Tope said the Maharashtra chief minister can positively think about allowing all commuters access to Mumbai suburban rail services if Covid cases in the state continue to remain low even after Diwali.
Multiplex and theatres in Maharashtra will reopen from Friday following a significant drop in the number of fresh Covid cases in the state. (PTI Photo)
Multiplex and theatres in Maharashtra will reopen from Friday following a significant drop in the number of fresh Covid cases in the state. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Copy Link
By Swapnil Rawal

Maharashtra added 1,825 fresh Covid infections on Wednesday, the fifth consecutive day when under 2,000 cases were recorded. The government has indicated that further relaxations for train travel could be provided post-Diwali if cases continue to remain low. Currently, only fully vaccinated people are allowed to use the Mumbai suburban train services.

The state government has been easing Covid containment restrictions gradually since mid-August and will now allow theatres and drama auditoriums to operate with 50% occupancy from October 22. On Tuesday, it extended operational hours for shops and restaurants in the state.

“Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is monitoring the Covid situation minutely and has been speaking to the state Covid task force and senior officials. I think, post-Diwali, if there are not many cases or a high positivity rate, the chief minister can think about this [allowing all commuters on trains] positively,” health minister Rajesh Tope said to a TV news channel.

Also Read: Colleges resume physical classes in Maharashtra

The government considered allowing commuters who had taken at least one shot of a Covid vaccine to use the suburban trains network. However, the move was deferred till cases drop further, state officials said. There was also a fear that crowding could increase in trains during Diwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out