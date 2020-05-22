Maharashtra recovery rate rises to 28% due to revised discharge policy

india

Updated: May 22, 2020 13:39 IST

Maharashtra health department’s latest data showed that the recovery rate of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients has risen to 28%, as compared to 16% on May 1 because of the revised discharged policy that was earlier announced by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW).

So far, 11,726 Covid-19 patients in the state have recovered.

“Covid-19 recovery rate is improving. On Thursday, 1,408 patients were discharged from hospitals. The mortality rate has also come down to 3.49%, as compared to 4.21% on May 1,” said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Earlier on May 9, the MoH&FW had announced that moderate cases of Covid-19 and pre-symptomatic, mild and very mild cases need not undergo tests before being discharged from hospitals.

Avinash Bhondwe, health expert and president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra, said, “The revised discharge policy has led to an improved recovery rate. However, these patients may have been recovered from Covid-19 but they’re yet to be cured of the viral infection. The state government authorities need to keep a tab on these patients’ health condition for at least the next seven days, and if they fail to do the infection is likely to spread.”

Dr. Pradip Awate, the state surveillance officer, said all Covid-19-hit countries are tweaking their policies. “We’re going by the decision of the Union ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research, who are best equipped to take the call. Besides, studies have proved that after 10 days of the onset of the disease, the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, may not be that infectious. Symptomatic patients are not active carriers. There’s no need to panic,” he said.

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 2,345 new Covid-19 cases, the fifth day in a row when over 2,000 cases were recorded, taking the overall count to 41,642.

Mumbai, the country’s financial hub and the worst-hit city in the country, reported 1,382 new Covid-19 positive cases, as the tally rose to 25,500.

Dr. Tatyrao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), claimed that the state is free from community transmission.

“We’re waiting for the incubation cycle to end on May 31, and the spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases are likely to end after that,” he said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had issued a notification that allowed opening up of more industrial and commercial activities in rural and semi-urban areas, excluding red zones, in a bid to revive the economy that has been roiled by the viral outbreak.

At present, the red zones are restricted to 18 civic bodies that have an estimated population of 2.91 crores.

On Thursday, the state government also announced the imposition of a price cap for private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, including on the billing of drugs.

Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, chief executive officer (CEO), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, said, “Private hospitals won’t be allowed to charge more than the amount fixed by the state government. Some patients may need costly medicines, but these hospitals can’t charge more than 10% extra. High-end drugs like immunoglobulin, Meropenem, etc., can be charged at the maximum retail price (MRP),” he added.

The state government came down on private hospitals after allegations started doing the rounds that many of them were charging exorbitant fees and fleecing unsuspecting Covid-19 patients.

The state government has requisitioned to the Union Ministry of Railways for an additional 250 Shramik Special trains after 441 of them had ferried 5.81 lakh migrant workers to their home states.

On Thursday, another 61,000 migrant workers returned to their home states by 51 Shramik Special trains. Over two lakh stranded migrants are still waiting to return home.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government has been footing the bills to repatriate migrant workers to their home states. “So far, Rs 12.44 crore has been transferred to district collectors to pay for migrant workers’ rail fares. Earlier, Rs 54.76 crore was released for their transportation cost,” he said

The state government has also informed rail authorities that inter-district rail travel is prohibited because of a spike in Covid-19 positive cases.