Maharashtra Samajwadi Party to quit Maha Vikas Aghadi over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s ‘Hindutva agenda’: Abu Azmi

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi announced on Saturday that his party has decided to withdraw from Maharashtra's Opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Abu Azmi alleged that the Shiv Sena (UBT) had adopted a “Hindutva agenda” following its recent defeat in the Maharashtra assembly election, prompting the Samajwadi Party to reconsider its association with the coalition. Maharashtra Samajwadi Party chief and MLA Abu Azmi at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Saturday.(HT Photo)

The Samajwadi Party's move comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's close aide Milind Narvekar allegedly hailed the demolition of Babri mosque and a related newspaper advertisement.

The Samajwadi Party has two MLAs in Maharashtra.

“There was no co-ordination in the MVA during seat sharing and later in the campaign too. After the defeat in assembly polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, in an internal meeting, told his leaders and party workers to aggressively pursue the Hindutva agenda. On December 6, the party posted a message on social media in favour of Babri mosque demolition. We cannot tolerate this. So, we have decided not to continue with MVA,” Abu Azmi, who is also the chief of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra, told HT.

"An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena (UBT) in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished Babri masjid. His (Uddhav Thackeray) aide has also posted on X hailing the demolition of the mosque," news agency PTI quoted Abu Azmi as saying.

“We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Singh Yadav,” Azmi told PTI.

What did Milind Narvekar post on Babri Masjid?

Sena (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar posted a photo of the demolition of the mosque accompanied by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's quote" "I am proud of those who did this".

The Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary also posted images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and himself in the post.

“If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?” Azmi asked.