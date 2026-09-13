Maharashtra: Sangli poster row turns violent, 7 injured; shops, vehicles damaged

A dispute over the removal of a digital poster of revolutionary figure Umaji Naik turned violent in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Saturday evening, leaving seven people injured and damaging vehicles and shops, police said. Seven people were injured, two critically, after a dispute over an Umaji Naik poster escalated into a clash in Maharashtra’s Sangli district.

“The clash erupted between two groups over the removal of a poster, in which seven people were injured. We have deployed additional force, and an SDPO-rank officer is closely monitoring the situation. The situation is currently calm and under control,” Sangli superintendent of police (SP) Tushar Doshi said.

Two people who were critically injured are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Miraj, police said.

Police officers said a digital poster of revolutionary figure Umaji Naik was put up at the main chowk in connection with a birthday anniversary. Its removal led to an argument between two groups, which was subsequently settled following the intervention of local representatives on Friday evening.

However, the dispute resurfaced the next day and escalated into a clash. Police said stones were pelted and swords, sickles and wooden sticks were used during the violence.

Umaji Naik was an Indian revolutionary who challenged British rule in India around 1826 to 1832.

The dispute was reportedly linked to a poster put up in connection with a statue installation or beautification project. According to police, a group attacked a person over the issue, prompting others to intervene. The confrontation then escalated, resulting in the clash.

Following the violence, residents and traders shut their shops as tension prevailed in the village. Additional police personnel were deployed and restrictions were imposed in the area.

Police teams are working to identify and apprehend those involved and are assessing the damage caused to vehicles and shops.

A peace committee meeting with local representatives and members of both groups is expected to be held to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation.