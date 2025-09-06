Maharashtra: Son of accused in NCP leader murder case shot dead in Pune

The son of an accused in the murder of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar was gunned down by unidentified attackers in Pune’s Nana Peth locality in Maharashtra on Friday evening, in what police believe was a revenge killing, news agency PTI reported. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Ayush Ganesh Komkar, Andekar’s maternal nephew. Ayush’s parents, Ganesh Komkar and Sanjivani, stand accused of killing Vanraj Andekar a year ago. Sanjivani is Andekar’s sister.(PTI file)

The shooting occurred at around 7.45 pm in the car park of the housing society where he resided, a police officer said.

"Two unidentified persons fired 11 rounds and also attacked Ayush with sharp weapons. He was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival," an official told PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle said Ayush was attacked shortly after returning home from his classes. He clarified that police had found no evidence linking Ayush to the Vanraj Andekar murder case. According to the DCP, several teams from the crime branch and the local police station have been deployed to track down the assailants.

Vanraj, a former corporator, was killed in the same Nana Peth area on 1 September last year. His father, Bandu Andekar, had a history of criminal activity.

In connection with Vanraj’s murder, police had arrested Sanjivani Komkar, along with her relatives Jayraj Komkar, Ganesh Komkar and 17 others. The killing was believed to have stemmed from old hostilities, as well as family and property disputes.

Just two days ago, police registered a case against eight people, including members of the Andekar gang, and arrested two individuals allegedly associated with the Tipu Pathan gang, on suspicion of supplying firearms to the Andekar group.