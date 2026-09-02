ED searches 14 premises across seven states, UTs in NHAI toll fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched searches at 14 premises across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, the National Capital Region and West Bengal as part of a money-laundering investigation into alleged fraudulent toll collection at National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) toll plazas. The ED probe has so far revealed the alleged deployment of unauthorised software applications at toll plazas to generate toll receipts outside the authorised system. (HT File)

A Lucknow zonal ED official said the searches were initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Section 17 to uncover the financial and digital trail of the alleged toll collection fraud and to identify beneficiaries and trace the suspected proceeds of crime.

The investigation stems from a case registered in January 2025. The ED’s Ahmedabad Sub-Zonal Office filed an Enforcement Case Information Report in the matter in May 2025.

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The ED probe has so far revealed the alleged deployment of unauthorised software applications at toll plazas to generate toll receipts outside the authorised system. Such receipts allegedly enabled toll collections to be diverted without being reflected in the official accounting mechanism.

The agency said forensic examination of digital systems, along with records obtained from NHAI, corroborated the deployment of such software. The findings prompted the ED to widen its probe beyond the functioning of individual toll plazas to trace the broader network allegedly involved in the diversion of toll revenues.

Officials said Wednesday’s searches are focused on securing digital and documentary evidence that could establish how the alleged manipulation was carried out, who controlled or operated the unauthorised applications and where the diverted funds went.

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The ED is examining the beneficiaries of the alleged diversion and the movement of the suspected proceeds of crime, officials said. The agency is looking for electronic devices, financial records, transaction details, software-related evidence and other documents that could help establish the money trail and the roles of individuals or entities allegedly connected with the scheme.

The agency has not disclosed the names of people, entities and the premises being searched, or the quantum of toll revenue allegedly diverted.