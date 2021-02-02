Maharashtra speaker Patole calls for law for using ballot paper in polls
Maharashtra Speaker Nana Patole on Tuesday said he has asked the state legislature to frame a law to give voters the option of using ballot papers besides EVMs in the local governing bodies' and state Assembly polls.
According to a statement issued on Patole's Facebook page, one Pradeep Uke from Nagpur had moved an application in this regard before the Speaker and accordingly, a meeting was held to discuss the same at Vidhan Bhavan here.
State Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, the state's chief electoral officer Baldev Singh and others were also present for the meeting, the statement said.
Speaking to PTI, Patole said, "I have asked the state government to frame a law in this connection. The state government can frame a law. In the past, doubts were raised during the elections (about EVM tampering)."
Voting is a fundamental right and one should have the option of casting vote using ballot papers or EVM, he said.
Several parties, including the Congress, had in the past urged the Election Commission to revert to the ballot paper system, alleging tampering of EVMs in polls.
Representing the applicant on Tuesday, advocate Satish Uke said it is the right of voters from the state to have the option of casting their votes via ballot paper as well.
According to the statement, he said it should be left to people to decide whether EVMs or ballot papers are trustworthy and it is the legislature's responsibility to frame a law keeping in mind public sentiments.
Several opposition parties across the country have in the past alleged tampering of EVMs and demanded reverting to the ballot paper system.
However, the BJP had previously hit out at the opposition parties for raising doubts over the credibility of EVMs.
In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are in power under the aegis of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, while the BJP is in the opposition in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working on scheme for welfare of transpeople
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No plans to bring national anti-conversion law: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to sign ₹48k-cr Tejas deal with HAL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maximum temperature rises up to 28.1°C, rain likely this week: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective: Lancet study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab parties want farm laws withdrawn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: ‘Anti-national’ posts to hit passport clearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park
- The cub is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Homeless eviction drive reunites couple in Indore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura event in UP tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No J&K MPs in RS after Feb 15 as four members’ terms end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition obstructing important discussions: Joshi
- Earlier in the day, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar told parliamentarians from opposition parties that the government is ready to hold discussions on the farm laws both ‘inside and outside Parliament.’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam orders probe into sound system glitch at PM Modi’s rally in Sivasagar
- The Assam government set up a three-member committee to probe the technical glitches and disturbances in the public address system during Prime Minister’s speech on January 23
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Action on old vehicles, traffic congestion in Delhi's plan against air pollution
- It was strongly reiterated that overaged petrol/diesel vehicles more than 15/10 years of age must not be allowed to ply in NCR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD, NCP hold alliance talks with TMC to fight BJP in Bengal assembly polls
- RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata while TMC MP Saugata Roy held talks with NCP's Sharad Pawar in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox