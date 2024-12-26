Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra: Thane Police seizes 8.42 lakh gutka from tempo, driver arrested

PTI |
Dec 26, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Police seized gutka from a tempo in Bhiwandi, arresting the 39-year-old driver. He revealed the stock was ordered by a man from Gaibibi Nagar.

Police have seized the banned gutka valued at 8.42 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

In Thane, Maharashtra, police have detained the driver of a tempo and confiscated a prohibited gutka worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.42 lakh.(representational/ Hindustan Times)
In Thane, Maharashtra, police have detained the driver of a tempo and confiscated a prohibited gutka worth 8.42 lakh.(representational/ Hindustan Times)

The tempo was spotted on Tuesday evening opposite the Karivali police chowkie in Bhiwandi area.

During checking of the vehicle, the police found gutka being transported in it, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

Also read: Satish Wagh murder: Wife hired contract killer, arrested

The gutka was seized and the vehicle was impounded.

The 39-year-old tempo driver was arrested, the official said.

During interrogation, the driver told the police that a man from Gaibibi Nagar had ordered the stock, he said.

Also read: Police arrest dumper owner for negligence in Kesnand accident case

A case was registered on Wednesday against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the police added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On