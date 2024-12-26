Maharashtra: Thane Police seizes 8.42 lakh gutka from tempo, driver arrested

Police have seized the banned gutka valued at ₹8.42 lakh from a tempo and arrested its driver in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. In Thane, Maharashtra, police have detained the driver of a tempo and confiscated a prohibited gutka worth ₹ 8.42 lakh.(representational/ Hindustan Times)

The tempo was spotted on Tuesday evening opposite the Karivali police chowkie in Bhiwandi area.

During checking of the vehicle, the police found gutka being transported in it, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

The gutka was seized and the vehicle was impounded.

The 39-year-old tempo driver was arrested, the official said.

During interrogation, the driver told the police that a man from Gaibibi Nagar had ordered the stock, he said.

A case was registered on Wednesday against the accused under relevant legal provisions, the police added.