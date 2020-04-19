Maharashtra to resume ‘some business activities’ from Monday, no lockdown ease for Delhi: 10 points

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 14:48 IST

The number of coronavirus cases in the country nears the 16,000-mark. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health updated the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 15,712. The latest figures include 12,974 active cases, 2,230 patients who have been cured or discharged and 507 fatalities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that no lockdown restrictions will be relaxed in the national capital from April 20 as the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is on the rise.

The Centre had stated that non-hotspots and other areas that aren’t under the grip of the Covid-19 can see some relaxation in lockdown restrictions from April 20.

Here are the latest developments:

1. The relaxations in lockdown restrictions for non-coronavirus hotspots will come into effect from Monday. These were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on April 14 when he extended the lockdown till May 3.

2. The Home Ministry has said that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited during the Covid-19 lockdown.

3. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital will not see any relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown restrictions and that the situation will be reviewed again after a week.

4. “The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi are rising. The situation is worrying but under control,” Kejriwal said.

5. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that April 20 onwards the state will start some financial activities.

6. “As we don’t run our economy now, we’ll be in a financial crisis after we come out of the coronavirus crisis. We’re starting some business activities in a limited way,” Thackeray said.

7. Fight against Covid-19 is the biggest invisible war in our lifetime; a war against humanity, defence minister Rajnath Singh told PTI on Sunday.

8. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the central government has not taken any decision on the resumption of rail ail or airline services.

9. Indian budget carrier GoAir said its employees will go on leave without pay till May 3 amid coronavirus crisis.

10. The central government has rubbished the reports of a 20% cut in central government pensions amid coronavirus crisis and described them as “false and baseless”.