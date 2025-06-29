Maharashtra withdraws language policy resolutions amid row over Hindi imposition

Amid mounting criticism over the move to introduce Hindi as a subject in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two government resolutions (GRs) pertaining to the implementation of the three-language policy. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces panel led by educationist Narendra Jadhav to review and guide implementation of Maharashtra’s language policy.(PTI File)

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward and oversee the implementation of the language policy.

Fadnavis alleged that it was former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who had accepted the recommendations of the Dr Raghunath Mashelkar committee to introduce a three-language policy from class 1 to 12, and had also constituted a panel for its implementation.

“The state cabinet has decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GR) issued in April and June regarding the implementation of the three-language policy from class one. A committee headed by Dr Narendra Jadhav will be formed to recommend implementation (of the three-language formula),” Fadnavis said.

The Fadnavis-led government had earlier issued a GR on April 16, mandating Hindi as a compulsory third language for students from classes 1 to 5 studying in English and Marathi medium schools.

Facing backlash from opposition parties and sections of civil society, the government later issued an amended GR on June 17, making Hindi an optional subject instead.

Hindi policy withdrawn hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) protest

The cabinet decision came just hours after a protest led by Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai and across Maharashtra, during which demonstrators burned copies of the June 17 resolution.

The resolution had said that Hindi would “generally” serve as the third language, but not be mandatory for students from Classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi medium schools.

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray clarified that he is not against the Hindi language, but opposes its imposition.

“We have burnt the copies of the GR, which means we don't accept it. We don't oppose Hindi, but we will not allow its imposition. The government does not understand the reason behind the morcha. Injustice has been meted out to Marathi. The question is how much pressure are you going to put on students,” he said.

With PTI inputs