Mahayuti will get clear majority with 160-165 seats in Maharashtra: Ramdas Athawale

As exit polls predicted Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra, Union Minister and RPI(A) chief Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday that the ruling alliance will get a clear majority with 160-165 seats. Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment and president of the Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale. (HT File)

"Mahayuti will get a clear majority with 160-165 seats. The Chief Minister will be of Mahayuti," Athawale told ANI.

"The way in the last 10 years, development has happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra has received at least ₹10 lakh crore from the central government. Maharashtra has benefitted from the central government's schemes. In the last 2.5 years, whatever decisions taken by the government of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will also benefit Mahayuti," he added.

Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats and others 6-8 seats

'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats.

Times Now-JVC poll predicted that Mahayuti will win 150-167 seats, MVA 107-125 and others 13-14.

The Lokshahi Marathi Rudra predicted Mahayuti getting 128-142 seats, MVA 125-10 seats and others 18-33.

The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 145 and outer limit of P-MARQ exit poll predicted that MVA could touch majority if NDA is not able to pull enough weight.

Maharashtra polled 58.22 per cent votes till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several rallies in Maharashtra to boost prospects of BJP and Mahayuti candidates. He strongly attacked Congress in his rallies and emphasised 'hum ek hain to safe hain' slogan.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari also campaigned in the state.