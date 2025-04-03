Mahua Moitra terms Waqf bill Lok Sabha passage as 'dark day in India's secular democracy'

Calling the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 "unfair," Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that it is a very "dark day" in India's secular democracy. Mahua Moitra said, "There was only a fifty-vote gap difference here, and you realise just how unpopular and against the public mandate this bill is."(PTI file)

"There is only a fifty vote gap difference here and you realise just how unpopular and against the mandate of the public this bill is. It is only because of the party whip and the two allies that they have managed to get through by the skin of their teeth...It is a very dark day in India's secular democracy, where the government has brought a bill which is unfair and against the fundamental rights...The amendments are sending a very chilling effect to the Muslim community," Moitra told reporters.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Mohibullah Nadvi said that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 has been passed by ignoring the Constitution.

"A worse law than this has never been made for Muslims in this country. This bill has been passed by ignoring the Constitution...very serious questions will be raised in the country regarding this bill," Nadvi said.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a marathon and heated debate during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies in strongly supported it, saying it will bring transparency and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards.

The bill was passed after amendments made by the opposition members were negatived. The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Speaker Om Birla later announced the result of the division. "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

The revised bill was brought by the government after incorporating recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee which examined the legislation which was introduced in August last year.

The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995. The Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.