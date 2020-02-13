Major fire breaks out in Andheri East in Mumbai

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:51 IST

A major fire broke out in a commercial building on Thursday in east Andheri MIDC. Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers have been pressed into service, officials from the fire department said.

No injuries have been reported so far. However, search operation is being carried out to ascertain if there are any trapped persons. The fire took place around 11.30 am on the second floor of Rolta company and was confined to the server room. The building is a ground floor plus three storey commercial structure.

A senior fire official said that the intensity of the fire quickly escalated to level three, which is considered to be major. Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said, “Four fire fighting jets are in operation with breathing apparatus Set as heavy smoke is filled in the entire premises of the structure. Simultaneously, search operation is going on for any trapped persons.”

Further details are awaited.