e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Major fire breaks out in Andheri East in Mumbai

Major fire breaks out in Andheri East in Mumbai

The fire took place around 11.30 am on the second floor of Rolta company and was confined to the server room.

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A senior fire official said that the intensity of the fire quickly escalated to level three, which is considered to be major.
A senior fire official said that the intensity of the fire quickly escalated to level three, which is considered to be major.(Photo: Shashi Kashyap/ Hindustan Times)
         

A major fire broke out in a commercial building on Thursday in east Andheri MIDC. Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers have been pressed into service, officials from the fire department said.

No injuries have been reported so far. However, search operation is being carried out to ascertain if there are any trapped persons. The fire took place around 11.30 am on the second floor of Rolta company and was confined to the server room. The building is a ground floor plus three storey commercial structure.

A senior fire official said that the intensity of the fire quickly escalated to level three, which is considered to be major. Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said, “Four fire fighting jets are in operation with breathing apparatus Set as heavy smoke is filled in the entire premises of the structure. Simultaneously, search operation is going on for any trapped persons.”

Further details are awaited.

tags
top news
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan briefs media on coronavirus outbreak
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan briefs media on coronavirus outbreak
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Mundka, 26 fire engines at spot
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Mundka, 26 fire engines at spot
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news