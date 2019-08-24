Major fire in Mumbai’s Goregaon godown housing chemicals & pharmaceuticals, eight fire engines pressed

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 12:30 IST

A major fire was reported in a closed godown at Goregaon west, a Mumbai suburb. The fire was confined to the godown on the second floor of the three-storied building in an area of about 2500-3000 square feet. No injuries were reported so far but three firemen were rushed to hospital after they complained of suffocation while dousing the fire.

As per information from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze was first reported from Kamat Club lane in Udyog Nagar industrial estate located in Goregaon west at 6:57 am and by 7:29 am it had escalated to level two fire before becoming a “major” level-3 fire by 9:17 am.

Heavy smoke billowed from the closed godown, housing chemical & pharmaceutical products. Firemen were wearing breathing apparatus and using three fire fighting jets to contain the fire. Three firemen, VB Daripakar, PR Parulekar and Manohar Prabhakar Chavan complained of suffocation and were sent to the nearby Trauma Care hospital after initial treatment in an ambulance at the site.

Eight Fire engines along with seven jumbo tankers, two quick response vehicles, one turn-table ladder and one rescue van have also been pressed into service.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 12:30 IST