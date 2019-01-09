Major fire in under-construction hospital in Nagpur; none hurt

A major fire erupted in an under-construction hospital building in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Wednesday, officials said.

No casulaties was reported, however, one person was admitted to a hospital for inhalation of smoke.

The blaze occurred in the third floor of the ten-storey building at around 2 PM when interior works were underway, a Fire official said.

Eight labourers working in the hospital got stuck due to smoke for some time before they were rescued by fire personnel, he said.

“No casualty is reported yet. One person was admitted to hospital for inhaling excessive smoke,” said Nagpur Municipal Corporation fire officer Rajendra Uchke.

A major tragedy was averted as around 400 labourers, who work at the site daily, had gone downstairs for lunch when the fire broke out.

“Interior work was going on in the hospital when the fire started from the third floor auditorium where chairs were being fixed,” Uchke said.

He said sparks from welding might have triggered the blaze.

The flames were put out completely at around 3:30 PM, Uchke said.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 17:12 IST