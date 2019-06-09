Major, three soldiers booked for attempt to murder colleague

Four Army personnel, including a major, were booked on Saturday for allegedly attempting to murder a 26-year-old soldier in Pune.

Police identified the four as Major Soham Singh Bisht, Lieutenant Mahipalsingh Khati, Subedar Subhash Chand and Naik Subedar Vikas Mandal.

In his complaint, Ramesh Mohanrao Bishnoi, who is from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, said the four forced him to drink and thrashed him when he refused to join the four for drinks on May 3 at Aundh Military Station.

“His [Bishnoi]’s wife had come to us at the police station. We went to Wanowrie military hospital and recorded his complaint. He has injuries on his foot, back, and head. So he has to undergo treatment for it,” said Sangavi police station’s senior inspector, Prabhakar Shinde.

The police were looking for the four accused, who have also been booked for wrongful confinement, and voluntarily causing hurt.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 23:00 IST