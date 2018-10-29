Make in India a global brand, says PM Modi in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Make in India as a “global brand” while underlining his government’s initiative to boost manufacturing in India, particularly in mobile phone manufacturing.

“Make in India has emerged as global brand today. We’re manufacturing quality products not only for India but for world. India is becoming a global hub, especially in field of electronics and automobile manufacturing. We’re rapidly moving towards being no.1 in mobile phones manufacturing,” Modi said while addressing the Indian community at an event in Tokyo.

Modi, who arrived in Japan on Saturday evening to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit and spent eight hours with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, also hailed his government’s public welfare policies.

‘India is going through a massive transformative phase today. The world is appreciating India for its efforts towards services towards humanity. The policies being made in India, the work being done towards public welfare, for these the nation is being felicitated today.”

Modi also highlighted India’s space programme and reiterated the government’s commitment to send a manned space flight by 2022.

“Last year our scientists created record by launching over 100 satellites into space simultaneously. We sent Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan at very low expense. India is preparing to send Gaganyaan into space by 2022. It’ll be Indian in all ways and one travelling in it, will also be an Indian, Modi said.

Modi had pledged a manned space flight during his annual Independence Day speech this year. If India successfully completes the flight, it will become the fourth country to ever achieve the feat, after Russia, United States and China

During Modi’s summit with Abe on Sunday, New Delhi and Tokyo will review the progress in ties and seek to deepen the strategic dimensions of the bilateral relationship.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 08:06 IST