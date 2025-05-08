Navy officer Vinay Narwal's wife to Modi govt after Operation Sindoor against terror groups: ‘Make sure…'

Himanshi Narwal, wife of Navy officer Vinay Narwal who was killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, hailed India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ and said that it signifies her husband’s spirit that India will not tolerate terrorism and hatred. Himanshi Narwal was one of the many women who lost their husband during the Pahalgam attack.(PTI)

‘Operation Sindoor’, aimed at avenging the deaths of 26 people, most of whom were Hindu men, was conducted by India during the early hours of Wednesday. Indian security forces struck nine terror posts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a strong response to the Pahalgam attack.

Himanshi Narwal was one of the many women who lost their husbands during the Pahalgam attack. A photo of her sitting next to her dead husband was one of the first to make rounds on social media and became a symbol of the tragedy that happened in Pahalgam.

Himanshi thanked the Narendra Modi government for naming the operation as ‘Operation Sindoor’ and requested the government to put an end to terrorism.

"I am thankful to the government. I also request them to end it here. Make sure that this is just the start of the end of terrorism in this country. Make sure no one ever has to go through what I am enduring right now," PTI quoted Himanshi as saying.

She also said that her late husband, Vinay, joined the armed forces to protect the country’s peace. “He wanted to make sure that innocent lives are not lost. He wanted to make sure there was no hatred and terror," she said.

What Vinay Narwal’s father said

Reacting to ‘Operation Sindoor’, Vinay Narwal’s father Rajesh Narwal said that such a response was necessary and that terrorists will think “100 times” before acting again.

"I had said that such a thing (retaliatory strikes) has to be done so that no one dares to do such a cowardly act again...the strikes carried out on the terror targets will resonate in their minds forever,” he said.

During ‘Operation Sindoor’, India struck the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke and destroyed the terror infrastructure there. A total of nine terror posts were targeted during the operation.

With PTI inputs.