‘Maldives' tourism set to increase with PM Modi's visit’: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu

The tourism in Maldives is set to grow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said on Saturday, adding that India is one of the major countries that helps tourism in the island nation. PM Modi attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives at the Republic Square in Male as the Guest of Honour.(DPR PMO)

Muizzu also said that he is hopeful about a free trade agreement with India, adding that he is “very hopeful” about the talks.

"India is one of the major countries that helps the Maldives' tourism, with the Prime Minister's visit, it is going to increase, and our people-to-people connection will also be enhanced," the Maldivian President said as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Maldives.

“...I am very hopeful. We have started it (FTA talks) and we will conclude it very soon...” he added.

He also said that India would be a “crucial partner” for the country in the future.

“We all have seen how India has helped the Maldives in the past, and nobody will doubt how India will be a very crucial partner going forward,” Muizzu said.

The Maldivian President further hailed India as “one of the major countries” in terms of its contribution to Maldives' tourism. Muizzu said that the tourism would increase following PM Modi's visit. “…Our people-to-people connection will also be enhanced,” he added.

When asked if he plans to visit India soon, Muizzu said he hopes to do so. “I don't know whether this year or maybe in the near future,” he said.

This came even as PM Modi attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of Maldives at the Republic Square in Male as the Guest of Honour.

Modi took to X to say he was “deeply honoured” to have attended the celebrations, adding that the bilateral relations between the nations would strengthen after “productive talks” with Muizzu.

Modi's visit to Maldives marked a reset in the ties between India and Maldives, after relations deteriorated following Mohamed Muizzu's election pinned on the ‘India Out’ campaign.

However, diplomatic relations between the two nations came back on track after Muizzu's visit to India in October. Modi's visit to Maldives marks the first by any foreign leader after Muizzu's election.

During Modi's visit, Muizzu referred to India as “Maldives's closest and most trusted partner”. Apart from signing multiples MoUs, both countries also launched talks on the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

India also extended Line of Credit (LoC) of ₹4,850 crores to Maldives, and a stamp commemorating the 60th anniversary of establishment of India-Maldives diplomatic relations was issued.