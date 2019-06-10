Malegaon case: Pragya Thakur exempted from court for a day

A special court here on Monday granted a day’s exemption from appearance on health grounds to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, accused of conspiring the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast.

Thakur Monday filed an application through her advocate seeking exemption from appearance for one day citing ill health, which was accepted by special NIA Judge VS Padalkar.

Thakur had appeared before the court, which is conducting the trial in the blast case against her and six others, last week for the first time after winning from Bhopal in the Lok Sabha polls.

The court had, last month, directed all the accused to appear before it once a week, stating that an exemption would be granted if cogent reasons were submitted. Three of the accused - Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni - appeared on Monday before the court.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 22:05 IST