Mallikarjun Kharge gets Z plus security based on threat perception report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 06:44 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will be provided with Z plus security by the CRPF.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will get Z plus security cover after a threat perception report from Central intelligence agencies. CRPF will provide him with the security cover. Z plus security is the highest level of protection, after the SPG cover, the government provides to an individual who has a high level of threat to their life. This security blanket includes 55 personnel, along with CRPF commandoes who guard the individual round the clock. This cover also includes a bulletproof vehicle and escort in three shifts.

Mallikarjun Kharge gets Z+ security(PTI)

There are four categories of VIP security Z plus, Z, Y and X -- depending on the threat perception analysis by the Intelligence Bureau.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too has a Z plus protection.

Until 2019, the Gandhi family had SPG security cover which was downgraded to Z plus.

SPG or Special Protection Group takes care of the security of the Prime Minister. It is an elite force set up for the protection of the prime minister, former PMs and their immediate family. It was set up after the killing of Indira Gandhi in 1984. SPG is a 3,000-personnel force.

