Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony News: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, June 9, news agency, citing unnamed sources, reported. .Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File)

The Congress, in a statement, earlier said Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, received an invite to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

After discussing with the party and allies, Mallikarjun Kharge has decided to attend the swearing-in ceremony, the sources said.

ANI earlier on Sunday reported that the invite to Mallikarjun Kharge for the ceremony was extended by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pralhad Joshi.

What about other Opposition leaders?

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is an ally of the INDIA bloc, said she won't be attending the swearing-in ceremony, adding that she has also not been invited.

"I have neither received (the invitation), nor will I go. I have already said that I wish well for the people in the country for not voting for him (PM Modi)," Mamata Banerjee said when she was asked by reporters if she would attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi.

“I am sorry, but I cannot wish well to an unconstitutional, illegal party for forming the government. My best wishes will be for the country,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

On Saturday, Congress leader KC Venugopal said the party leaders have not received any invitation to the scheduled swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi.

"So far, we have not received any information from the government. We have not received any invitation...foreign leaders have been invited. Being the principal opposition party and the INDIA bloc leadership, we have not been informed. I do not know what the mood of the government is," KC Venugopal told ANI.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said “only international leaders” have been invited to the swearing in ceremony, adding that the INDIA bloc would think about attending the event if they receive the invitation.

“Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it,” Jairam Ramesh said.

Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive time at 7:15pm. Modi will equal Jawaharlal Nehru's record of becoming the prime minister of India for the third time after completing two full terms.

All security measures have been put in place for the mega event. Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Lok Sabha election results 2024

The BJP won 240 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance secured 292 seats out of 543 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent the BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha.