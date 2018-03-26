Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, expected to meet Sonia, Rahul

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reached Delhi on Monday, ahead of a dinner meeting hosted by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.

Opposition parties are trying to make an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Banerjee will come to Parliament on Tuesday afternoon where she is expected to talk to leaders of different opposition parties,” said a Trinamool Congress MP.

She is also expected to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. Banerjee was the first leader to reach out to Kejriwal and now, she has assumed the role of his ‘guide’ in national politics.

Banerjee had earlier emphasised on forming a federal front to take on the BJP, which has also emerged as a strong force in West Bengal. A large section of the Trinamool Congress also wants to see her playing a key role in national politics, if the non-NDA parties are able to form a majority in 2019.