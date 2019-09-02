Mamata intensifies attack on Centre, highlights Gorkhas’ exclusion from list

india

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday targeted the Narendra Modi government for the second time since the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, expressing concern over exclusion of 1.9 million names from the final list.

After raising the issue of exclusion of Bengali-speaking people on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief on Sunday expressed shock over exclusion of members of the Gorkha community. “Earlier I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more than 1 lakh Gorkha people have been excluded from the list,” she wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“In fact, names of thousands and thousands of genuine Indians, including those of CRPF and other jawans, family members of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, have been excluded.” “Government must take care that genuine Indians are not left out and justice is meted out to all of our genuine Indian brothers and sisters.”

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, whose Indian Political Action Committee was roped in by the TMC in June this year for an image makeover drive, also used the microblogging site to express his concern. “A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing & rhetoric is misunderstood as solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic & systemic challenges,” Kishore tweeted.

