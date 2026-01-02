Mamdani's note for Khalid: India won't tolerate any interference in its internal matter, says BJP

The BJP on Friday accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of "interfering" in India's internal matter by writing a note for jailed activist Umar Khalid and asserted that India will not tolerate any such effort. Mayor Zohran Mamdani. (AP)

Questioning Mamdani's locus standi of commenting on India's internal matters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also cautioned the New York City Mayor against such efforts, asserting, "If India's sovereignty is challenged, 140 crore Indians will stand united under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

People of India have "complete faith" in the country's judiciary, he added.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday slammed Mamdani for his note for jailed activist Umar Khalid, alleging that he insulted the Quran by coming out in defence of "criminals who talk about dividing India".

This came after Mamdani wrote a note for Khalid, recalling his words on "bitterness" and the importance of not letting it consume one's self.

The note was posted on X by Khalid's partner Banojyotsna Lahiri. "When prisons try to isolate, words travel. Zohran Mamdani writes to Umar Khalid," the caption accompanying the note said.

"Dear Umar, I think of your words on bitterness often, and the importance of not letting it consume one's self. It was a pleasure to meet your parents. We are all thinking of you," the handwritten note signed by Mamdani said.

A group of US lawmakers has written a letter to India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra, urging a fair and timely trial for Khalid in "accordance with international law".

Reacting sharply, Bhatia charged, "If anybody comes out in support of any accused and interferes in India's internal matters, the country will not tolerate it."

"Who is this outsider to raise questions on our democracy and judiciary, and that too coming in support of a person who wants to break India? This is not fair," the BJP spokesperson said at a press conference at the party headquarters here, when asked about Mamdani's note.

Bhatia also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader meets "anti-India forces and enemies of India" during his foreign trips, and encourages them to spread "falsehood" against India.

Gandhi also "lies" about India during his visits abroad, showing no regard for the responsibility he has as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, he charged.

"It is not appropriate for him (Gandhi) to have enmity with India and maintain brotherhood with George Soros (American billionaire and investor) and Ilhan Omar (US lawmaker). This is not fair. People of India will never forgive him," Bhatia added.

Khalid and a few others have been booked under the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) 1967, and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Getting bail under the UAPA is difficult for those booked under this law as the onus to show that the case is false lies on the accused.

Reacting sharply to the US lawmakers' letter, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, "The so-called US lawmakers and the New York City Mayor are standing by criminals in India but keep mum on what's happening in Bangladesh. They also keep mum when Hindus and their temples are attacked in the US."

Criticising Mamdani for writing a note for Khalid, the VHP spokesperson said the New York City mayor should have ascertained the "truth" about him before doing so.

"What kind of mindset is this? Standing by killers… The newly elected mayor, who took an oath on the Quran, is insulting it. This is not right," Bansal said and asked Mamdani to "introspect".