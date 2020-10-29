e-paper
Home / India News / Man allegedly murdered by wife and her lover in Bengal, body buried under bed

Man allegedly murdered by wife and her lover in Bengal, body buried under bed

Police arrested the two accused after they found the body of the woman’s husband buried in her lover’s house.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hundustan Times, Kolkata
The trio drank alcohol near a bamboo thicket before the woman and her lover allegedly murdered her husband.
The trio drank alcohol near a bamboo thicket before the woman and her lover allegedly murdered her husband.(Representative PhotoGetty Images)
         

A 38-year-old woman and her lover were arrested Wednesday evening for allegedly murdering her husband in a village in North 24 Parganas district around 70 km north of Kolkata on Tuesday, police said.

The woman’s lover later buried the victim’s body under a bed in his house. Police arrested the duo on Wednesday evening.

“Villagers spotted some patches of blood near a bamboo thicket in the village and informed the police. Later when police went to the spot, they found blood stains all over the place. The blood trails hinted that something heavy was dragged on the ground. But nothing could be found,” said a senior police officer.

The police asked the villagers to remain alert and inform them if they saw any suspicious activities. On Wednesday police received a tip off that there were blood stains in front of a house which was locked.

“A team went to the spot and broke open the door. They found some loose soil under a bed. Later it was found that the body was buried there. The body had multiple stab injuries,” said the officer.

The victim was identified as Ramkrishna Sarkar 42, a resident of Bongaon in the same district. Investigation revealed that Sarkar was allegedly killed by his wife Swapna and her lover Sujit Das. The house where the body was found belongs to Das. Swapna was allegedly having an extra marital affair with Das.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio drank alcohol near the bamboo thicket where Sarkar was murdered. They then took the body to Das’ house where he was buried,” said the officer.

