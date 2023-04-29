Drunk man hacks wife to death in Andhra, held: Police

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in an inebriated condition with an axe in the early hours of Friday in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, police said. The accused identified as Ganji Daveedu, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly slit his wife Ganji Nirmala’s throat, broke her head and chopped off her limbs, said police. (HT Archives)

The accused identified as Ganji Daveedu, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly slit his wife Ganji Nirmala’s throat, broke her head and chopped off her limbs, said police. The incident happened at Veerampalemvillage of Tadepalligudem block around 4 am.

Confirming the development, Tadepalligudem deputy superintendent of police Bandari Srinath said: “We have arrested the accused, Ganji Daveedu, who slit his wife’s throat, broke her head and chopped off her limbs in the most brutal manner.”

“A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered into the matter and police are investigating the case,” DSP Srinath added.

According to the police, Daveedu had been addicted to alcohol and was jobless due to which the couple used to have frequent quarrels. “Last year, Nirmala left for Kuwait after finding a job there, leaving her three children — two daughters and a son — with her parents,” the DSP said.

Back home, Daveedu had started torturing his children to bring pressure on his wife to send him money, a police officer privy to the matter said. He had even made a video of him beating up his children and sent it to his wife. After this, Nirmala’s parents approached police. “Based on a complaint from Nirmala’s parents, we arrested Daveedu and sent him to jail,” Srinath said.

However, a couple of months ago, Nirmala returned from Kuwait and at the same time, Daveedu also came out of the jail on bail. “He went to his in-laws’ place and told them that he was a changed man. He assured them that he would take care of his family well. Believing his words, Nirmala returned to Veerampalem along with her children on Thursday,” the DSP said.

The same night, the couple quarrelled again as Daveedu came home drunk, said police. “In the early hours of Friday, when Nirmala was asleep, Daveedu hacked her with an axe and killed her,” the police official said.

On receiving the information from the neighbours, the police rushed to the village and took Daveedu into custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON