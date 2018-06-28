Man arrested for raping 75-year-old in her daughter’s home in Bengal

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of raping a 75-year-old woman in West Burdwan district of West Bengal.

The woman was raped on Monday night and has been admitted in a hospital in Durgapur.

Kalipada Bauri, the accused, is a resident of Sowai village under Budbud police station where the elderly woman also lives. He was produced in a court in Durgapur on Thursday.

“The accused (Bauri) used to stay hardly 400 metres from the house of the victim. Earlier too, we received complaints against him,” said Pramit Ganguly, in-charge of Budbud police station.

The woman had gone to her widowed daughter’s house to sleep. At around 1 am, Bauri knocked on her door. But when she did not open the door, Bauri broke the window grille and entered the room where she was sleeping. He quickly gagged her so that she could not make any noise before forcing himself on her, police said.

On Tuesday morning, her daughter who was in another room, and other family members found her in a critical condition and took her to a hospital.

“None was named in the complaint, but we initially detained Bauri and interrogated him. He was arrested on Wednesday,” said a police officer.

On October 21, 2017, a 75-year-old woman was raped inside an ashram at Nabadwip in Bengal’s Nadia district when she went to attend a bhajan session. Police arrested Gopal Maharaj, who used to work as cook at the ashram, for the crime.

In mid-March 2015, a gang of criminals from Bangladesh who stormed a convent in Ranaghat, a town near the Bangladesh border in Bengal’s Nadia district, raped a 71-year-old missionary.