Man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ four-year-old in Odisha

Odisha police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates in coastal Balasore district.

On April 13, the accused, Nityachandan Jena, allegedly inserted his fingers into the private parts of the child and caused injuries, said Balasore superintendent of police Jugal Kishor Kumar Banoth.

“The accused was arrested from Baant Chhak in (neighbouring) Bhadrak town this evening,” Banoth added.

Police slapped rape charges on the accused under the Indian Penal Code and also booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. A magistrate recorded the child’s statement.

The Balasore district child protection committee took the child to hospital for examination.

In a separate case, a man in Soro block of Balasore was beaten up by locals on Sunday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl after luring her with sweets.

Both cases triggered a political storm in the assembly. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Gobinda Das alleged that man arrested on charges of raping the four-year-old child was a nephew of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator Sukanta Nayak.

The BJD legislator, who represents Nilagiri constituency, rubbished the allegation.

The assembly witnessed adjournments over the two cases amid Congress protests, demanding a statement from chief minister Naveen Patnaik.