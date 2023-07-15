CESC employee stabbed over high bill in Kodagu, one held

Kodagu Police arrested a man after he stabbed a Chamundeshwari electricity supply company (CESC) bill collector over alleged excess billing in the district on Thursday evening, officials familiar with the development said on Friday. Police said the man, who stabbed a Chamundeshwari electricity supply company bill collector , was arrested and produced before JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. (HT Archives)

Police identified the injured as Prashanth BN, an outsourced employee of CESC in the Madapura office in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district.

According to officials, Prashanth issued a bill of ₹1,401 to Rathish, a resident of Cariappa layout in Jumboor village, on Thursday.

However, the consumer questioned the hefty bill, saying he used to receive around ₹300 bill monthly.

The bill collector responded that he had issued the bill as per the metre reading. He also asked the consumer to enquire about the same in the CESC office. The victim also called the junior engineer of the CESC Madapura office, who told him to take a photo of the meter.

While attempting to take a picture of the meter, the accused brought a machete from his kitchen and stabbed Prashanth in the stomach, officials said.

Soon after the incident, the neighbours shifted Prashanth to a district government hospital in Madikeri. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

‘’We have registered a case against accused under IPC 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (obstructing to the duty of government employee) and investigating the case,’’ Kushalnagar sub division deputy SP Gangadharappa told HT.

‘’The bill issued by the collector is correct and free from errors. We have checked our records,’’ CESC junior engineer B Kumar told HT. He said the consumer usually gets bills for around ₹300, and the bill for June is also ₹320 only. But he has arrears in his account, which is unpaid in the last three months.

“Usually, bills are automated, and the arrears of ₹1,102 are reflected in the bill. Despite knowing that he owes a balance, the consumer assaulted our outsourced employee and created fear among employees to discharge their duties,” he added.