Home / India News / CESC employee stabbed over high bill in Kodagu, one held

CESC employee stabbed over high bill in Kodagu, one held

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru
Jul 15, 2023 12:45 AM IST

According to officials, Prashanth issued a bill of ₹1,401 to Rathish of Cariappa layout in Jumboor village. But the consumer questioned the hefty bill, saying he used to get around ₹300 bill monthly

Kodagu Police arrested a man after he stabbed a Chamundeshwari electricity supply company (CESC) bill collector over alleged excess billing in the district on Thursday evening, officials familiar with the development said on Friday.

Police said the man, who stabbed a Chamundeshwari electricity supply company bill collector , was arrested and produced before JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. (HT Archives)
Police said the man, who stabbed a Chamundeshwari electricity supply company bill collector , was arrested and produced before JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. (HT Archives)

Police identified the injured as Prashanth BN, an outsourced employee of CESC in the Madapura office in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district.

According to officials, Prashanth issued a bill of 1,401 to Rathish, a resident of Cariappa layout in Jumboor village, on Thursday.

However, the consumer questioned the hefty bill, saying he used to receive around 300 bill monthly.

The bill collector responded that he had issued the bill as per the metre reading. He also asked the consumer to enquire about the same in the CESC office. The victim also called the junior engineer of the CESC Madapura office, who told him to take a photo of the meter.

While attempting to take a picture of the meter, the accused brought a machete from his kitchen and stabbed Prashanth in the stomach, officials said.

Soon after the incident, the neighbours shifted Prashanth to a district government hospital in Madikeri. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

‘’We have registered a case against accused under IPC 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (obstructing to the duty of government employee) and investigating the case,’’ Kushalnagar sub division deputy SP Gangadharappa told HT.

He said they immediately arrested the accused and produced him before JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

‘’The bill issued by the collector is correct and free from errors. We have checked our records,’’ CESC junior engineer B Kumar told HT. He said the consumer usually gets bills for around 300, and the bill for June is also 320 only. But he has arrears in his account, which is unpaid in the last three months.

“Usually, bills are automated, and the arrears of 1,102 are reflected in the bill. Despite knowing that he owes a balance, the consumer assaulted our outsourced employee and created fear among employees to discharge their duties,” he added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out