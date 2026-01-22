Man arrested over alleged sexual harassment of foreign national in Kempegowda Airport

A 25-year-old man was arrested over allegations of sexual harassment of a South Korean woman at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Thursday, police said. According to police, the accused, who was working as an airport staff, has been identified. (HT file photo)

The incident occurred when the South Korean woman had arrived at the airport to board a flight to Korea. During the ticket and security check process, the accused allegedly claimed that a “beeping sound” was emanating from the woman’s bag and insisted that she undergo a separate inspection.

The woman alerted airport security personnel after coming out of the restroom.

“Under the guise of conducting a security check, the accused took the woman to the men’s toilet and touched her inappropriately,” Devanahalli assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sri Harsha told HT.

“We have arrested the accused and booked a case against him’’, he added.

Acting promptly on her complaint, airport security staff detained the accused on the spot and handed him over to the Kempegowda Airport Police. A review of the CCTV footage from the airport premises corroborated the woman’s allegations, police said.

“The CCTV footage clearly supports the complaint made by the woman. Based on the evidence and her statement, a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested,” the police officer added.

The police have registered a case under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to sexual harassment.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused was involved in any similar incidents in the past.