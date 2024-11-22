Menu Explore
Man assaulted for accompanying woman to a job interview, 2 held

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Nov 22, 2024 07:54 AM IST

The accused verbally abused the victim and the woman, kicked him, and hit him with stones on his back, police said

A 21-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by three men near Shivaji Chowk in Sirsi, Uttar Kannada district, on Wednesday after he accompanied a woman to a job interview. The accused and the woman belonged to the minority community. Two of the three accused have been arrested in this connection, officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The two arrested individuals were produced before the JMFC court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. (Representational image)
The two arrested individuals were produced before the JMFC court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. (Representational image)

The victim was identified as Virendra Zeenadatta Jain (21), a resident of Korlakatta Goudakoppa in Sirsi Taluk. The accused were identified as Shakeel Ahmed (24), Muhammad Maz (26) and Ubed Savanur (25), all residents of Shirsi Golageri Oni, they added.

The accused verbally abused Virendra and the woman, kicked Virendra, and hit him with stones on his back, police said.

“The woman, a job applicant, attended the interview accompanied by Virendra. After the interview, she stopped for an ice cream at a local shop when the three accused questioned their relationship and attacked Virendra. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot, but the suspects had fled by then. Shakeel and Muhammad have been arrested, while Ubed remains at large,” said Sirsi Police Inspector M Nagappa.

“A first information report has been registered under various sections, including 126 (wrongful restraint), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), of the BNS,” he added.

The two arrested individuals were produced before the JMFC court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

Police said that Virendra and the woman, a resident of Channapur, were acquaintances. Previously, she worked as a nurse in a private hospital, but later quit. To assist her in finding a job, Virendra, who works as a security guard at Sirsi Rotary Hospital, accompanied her to the interview, they added.

