Man attacks 16-year-old girl with knife, held at Varanasi airport
- Police arrested the 32-year-od man from the airport while he was waiting to catch a fight for Dubai
A 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in her hand when a 32-year-old man allegedly attacked her with a knife after she turned down his marriage proposal on the outskirts of a village under Sadat police in Ghazipur district on Saturday, police said Monday.
A senior police officer said the incident took place when the girl along with a female cousin went out of the village in the morning where Nand Kishore Tiwari attacked the minor causing serious injuries on her hand and head. The accused fled after the girl's cousin raised an alarm and locals rushed to the spot, a police officer said.
The officer said the girl's kin informed police and rushed her to a hospital. Thereafter, Ghazipur’s superintendent of police Dr Omprakash Singh reached the spot where locals informed him that the accused was planning to flee to Dubai.
The SP then ordered a lookout notice for the accused and sent a team to Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi. The team arrested the accused from the airport when he was about to catch a flight to Dubai on Saturday evening itself.
"The accused was caught before he could catch a Dubai-bound flight," the SP said.
A case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code against Tiwari following a complaint by the girl's father.
