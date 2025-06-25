Man caught for rape, murder of 6-yr-old shot in leg after he tried to escape: Cop

Silchar: A 20-year-old man arrested for the rape and murder of a six-year-old daughter of his neighbour in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district was shot in the leg hours later after he attempted to flee, police said on Wednesday. The accused was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the abduction, rape and murder of a little girl who had gone missing from her home in Amarajan area (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Karbi Anglong senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sanjib Kumar Saikia said the incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday when a police team was taking the accused, who had been arrested the previous evening, to the crime scene for investigation.

“He suddenly attacked the police team and tried to flee. After repeated warnings, our officers were compelled to open fire. He sustained injuries in the lower part of his body and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital,” Saikia said.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the abduction, rape and murder of a little girl who had gone missing from her home in Amarajan area on Monday morning. Her body was found in a well near her house later in the day.

The Bokajan police station had registered a case under sections 65(2) (sexual assault on a minor) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Police said the autopsy report was awaited.

The incident sparked widespread outrage in the district. On Tuesday, locals staged protests demanding stringent punishment for the accused, saying this was one of the most horrific crimes they had seen.

Police said a second FIR will be filed against the accused for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officials and attempting to escape from custody.