Man falls sick onboard SpiceJet Chennai-Kolkata flight, later dies

Ashok Kumar Sharma complained of breathing problem soon after SpiceJet flight SG-623, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, took off from Chennai and a medical emergency was declared, the officials said.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2019 06:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bhubaneswar/New Delhi
The pilot requested for an ambulance and a doctor on arrival which was made available, a SpiceJet spokesperson said.
Image used for representational purpose only.
         

A SpiceJet flight on way from Chennai to Kolkata had to be diverted to Bhubaneswar on Sunday after a 48-year-old passenger fell sick, officials said, adding that he later died.

The pilot requested for an ambulance and a doctor on arrival which was made available, a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

He was taken to a medical room at the airport soon after the plane landed, Bhubaneswar Airport Director S C Hota said.

Sharma was then rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The body has been sent to the Capital Hospital for postmortem.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 06:36 IST

