Man held for harassing Muslim couple in Greater Noida; video surfaces

A video circulating on social media on Saturday showed a late-night altercation involving a man and a Muslim couple in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2. The man has since been arrested, police said. Incident took place late Thursday night at the White Orchid market in Gaur City 2. The suspect has been identified as Mukesh Kumar. (Video grab: X/@TheMuslim786)

The incident took place late Thursday night at the White Orchid market in Gaur City 2. The suspect has been identified as Mukesh Kumar, a resident of Ram Shyam Enclave in Chipiyana Buzurg.

According to police, an altercation began when Mukesh Kumar objected to a man, Imran (single name), and his wife standing near his car, leading to a verbal altercation.

What happened “A dispute arose when the suspect objected to them standing near his car. Based on the complaint submitted by the informant Imran, a case was registered at the police station,” said KG Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of the Bisrakh police station.

Police said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.