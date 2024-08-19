Man held for killing 27-year-old Dalit man over payment issue

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 27-year-old Dalit man in Koppal district over payment for haircut, a police officer said. The barber shop owner had demanded payment before giving the haircut, which led to the argument (File photo)

Circle inspector Moumeshwar Patil said the incident took place on Saturday in Sanganahala village, Yalaburga taluk, when an argument broke out between Yamanuraswamy Bandihala and Mudakappa Hadapada (owner of the barber shop).

He said: “The argument began when Mudakappa demanded payment before giving the haircut. Yamanuraswamy reportedly assured the barber that his brother would pay later, but Mudakappa allegedly insulted him with caste-based slurs... The exchange quickly intensified, and Mudakappa, in a fit of rage, stabbed Yamanuraswamy with a pair of scissors he was holding.”

Following the incident, the passersby rushed Yamanuraswamy to the Sanganala primary health centre and later transferred to the Yalaburga taluk government hospital on medical advice. However, he died.

The incident sparked outrage, with many in the community alleging that the murder was not just the result of a disagreement but also motivated by caste-based discrimination.

Inspector Patil said that a peace meeting was held on Saturday evening by police and revenue officials in Sanganahala village. He also said that no prior reports of caste-based discrimination had been recorded in the village.

“We have registered a case under BNS section 103 (murder) and the Prevention of Atrocities on SC/ST Act. The accused, Mudakappa Hadapada, was taken into custody on Saturday, and further investigations are ongoing at the Yalaburga police station,” he added.