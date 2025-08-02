Man held for moral policing, abusing hijab-wearing woman in Hyderabad

In another case of moral policing and public harassment in Hyderabad, a 24-year-old man has been arrested after he filmed an interfaith pair without consent and hurled abusive comments at them, especially the woman. The accused confronted the duo while they were on a two-wheeler. (Representational Image)

He not only harassed the duo but also circulated the video on social media to incite communal hatred, police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident took place on July 29 along NTR Marg, when an IT professional and his female colleague, who was reportedly wearing a hijab, were heading home together.

The accused, reportedly a driver for a ride-hailing company, confronted the duo while they were on a two-wheeler and began filming them without their permission.

The harassment recorded on camera

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police K Shilpavalli, the woman was aggressively questioned by the man about being with someone from a different religion.

The accused also used communal slurs, abused, and even physically assaulted both individuals on the roadside. He recorded the act on his phone.

The victims tried to flee in fear, but the man pursued them across several kilometres to Himayat Nagar, continuing to record and intimidate them, the police said.

The video recorded and transmitted by the accused was disseminated on social media platforms, where it rapidly gained widespread attention. This exposure has heightened the risk of potential attacks on the victims, posing a threat to them and their family members from communally motivated individuals, it said.

Case filed

Based on the complaint filed by the IT employee, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act at Saifabad Police Station.

Using CCTV footage from the area, police were able to identify and trace the accused.

During interrogation, he voluntarily confessed to the crime. Police seized his mobile phone and the two-wheeler, which was used in the commission of the offence.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the video was deliberately shared with the intent to provoke communal sentiments, invade personal privacy, and promote divisive narratives, police said.