e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Man jumps into tiger enclosure, mauled to death

Man jumps into tiger enclosure, mauled to death

The man climbed a three-feet tall fence and crossed a moat, which is16-feet deep and 32-feet wide, to enter the tigress’s enclosure, zoo authorities said.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 05:02 IST
Sanjoy Dey
Sanjoy Dey
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A 30-year-old man was killed by a tigress after he leapt into her enclosure at the Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park.
A 30-year-old man was killed by a tigress after he leapt into her enclosure at the Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park.(File photo for representation)
         

A 30-year-old man was killed by a tigress after he leapt into her enclosure at the Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, also known as Birsa zoo, in Ranchi’s Ormanjhi area on Wednesday morning, zoo officials said.

The man climbed a three-feet tall fence and crossed a moat, which is16-feet deep and 32-feet wide, to enter the tigress’s enclosure, zoo authorities said.

He was seen with his hands joined together as if in prayer in front of the nine-year-old tigress, Anuskha, just before he was attacked, zoo authorities said.

The man was identified as Wasim Ansari, alias Bablu, a resident of Khijur Toli near Booty in Ranchi, said Ormanjhi police station in-charge, Shyam Kishore Mahto.

“CCTV footage at the entry point show that Wasim was on his own,” said Mahto.

“He bought a ticket from the counter and entered the zoo. As he entered inside the zoo, he threw away the ticket. We did not find CCTV footage near the tiger enclosure,” he added.

tags
top news
215 people who met Italian tourists in Rajasthan under coronavirus scanner
215 people who met Italian tourists in Rajasthan under coronavirus scanner
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
In cryptocurrency verdict, SC backed RBI on 8 counts. It lost on 1 point
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
PMO’s coronavirus meet decides to set up testing facilities in all districts
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Kashmir’s special police officer, civilian killed in Sopore terror attack
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Pawan Gupta’s mercy plea rejected, Tihar moves court seeking fresh death warrant
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Cryptocurrency ban lifted in India: Here’s what experts have to say
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Sunil Joshi - All you need to know about the new BCCI chief selector
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
Watch: Army Chief General Naravane speaks on Balakot airstrike, Chinese Army
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news