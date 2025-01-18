Man murdered over financial dispute in Bengaluru, body found in Tamil Nadu

A 30-year-old man with past criminal record was murdered after being invited to an apartment to discuss a financial issue at the Prestige Apartment located in Kothanur on January 10, police said on Friday, adding that his body was found in an area under the Pennagaram police station in Tamil Nadu. Police identified the victim as Guna. (Representational image)

“Based on the complaint by Guna’s wife, we registered a case under the BNS section 103 (murder),’’ a police officer from Bagalur police station said on condition of anonymity. “We have recovered the body from Tamil Nadu and hunt is on to track down two accused who are absconding. Prima facie, the motive behind murders appears to be monetary dispute,” he added.

Brijesh, a resident of the apartment, allegedly called Guna on the pretext of discussing a monetary matter, police said.

Guna, a resident of Kothanur, is survived by his wife and two children. On January 10 , he informed his family that he was going to that apartment for some work. His companion, Chandru, who had accompanied Guna, waited for him at the parking lot. When Guna failed to return for an extended period, Chandru attempted to call him, only to be informed by an unknown individual that Guna was taken to the Chikkaballapur police station for questioning.

Worried by Guna’s absence, his wife subsequently filed a missing person report with the Bagalur police. Upon reviewing CCTV footage of the apartment, police found Brijesh and an accomplice carrying a wrapped body in a bedsheet and using the elevator to transport it out of the building at around 8.45pm, police said.

Suspecting the deceased to be Guna, police launched an investigation that led them to locate Guna’s body within the jurisdiction of the Pennagaram police station in Tamil Nadu.