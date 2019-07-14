Man nabbed from Kannur airport with Rs 7 lakh worth hashish in slippers

Central Industrial Security Force personnel on Friday apprehended from the Kannur International airport here a Doha-bound passenger who was allegedly carrying hashish estimated to be worth Rs seven lakh.

The accused has been handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau for further legal action.

Upon frisking, the passenger, identified as Ajas Valiyaballath was discovered to have hidden a 210 grams of hashish in his pelvic area.

Upon intensive screening a total of 690 grams of hashish was detected concealed in the sole of the passenger’s slippers.

A resident of Thayetheru, the passenger, Ajas Valiyaballath was travelling to Doha from Kannur. He was handed over by CISF to Narcotics Control Bureau along with the seized drugs.

