Man opens fire in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 17:28 IST

A day after a teenager used a handgun to shoot at a student of Jamia Millia University near Shaheen Bagh, another man in his 20s fired bullets in the area of site of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act Saturday afternoon.

Police took the man into custody, ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

The Delhi Police had come under fire on Friday for taking a long time to disarm the teenage shooter who fired at a crowd of students outside Jamia Millia Islamia. He reportedly told the police that his plan was to go to the protest site at Shaheen Bagh but an autorickshaw driver dropped him at the university campus.

The teenager from Jewar in Greater Noida was sent to a 28-day protective custody by a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Friday.

Police said the minor, who is due to appear for his 12th standard board exams next month, showed no signs of remorse while in their custody for nearly 24 hours.

Police said he was “self-radicalised” by watching news and videos on social media regarding the murders of some Hindu leaders such as Chandan Gupta and Kamlesh Tiwari and the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh.

Gupta was killed in Kasganj on January 26, 2018 while Tiwari was murdered at his house in Lucknow in October last year.