Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh

A 36-year-old man raped his friend’s 14-year-old daughter and then tried to bury her alive in an agricultural field in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Tuesday.

The girl was found buried under stone slabs late Monday light in an unconscious state. She was rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Nagpur in a serious condition, said Simala Prasad, superintendent of police, Betul.

Police arrested Sushil Verma, a resident of the victim’s village on Tuesday under section 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and under the relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO).

"The victim's father told police that Sushil was a friend of his and was a regular visitor to their house. The girl used to call him uncle,” said the SP

“The girl had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump when Sushil, who was working in a nearby field, dragged her and raped her. The accused also beat her up and hit her head with a stone. Sushil buried the girl alive under stone slabs to kill her,” Prasad said.

The officer said the girl’s family began searching for her after she failed to return home.

“In the night, the family members saw footprints near the agriculture field. When they followed the footprints, they found the girl buried under stone slabs,” said the SP.

“The girl’s statement was recorded at the hospital where she named Sushil as the culprit. Police arrested Sushil who confessed his crime,” said the officer.