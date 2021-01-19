Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh
- The accused assaulted the girl late Monday night when she had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump.
A 36-year-old man raped his friend’s 14-year-old daughter and then tried to bury her alive in an agricultural field in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Tuesday.
The girl was found buried under stone slabs late Monday light in an unconscious state. She was rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to Nagpur in a serious condition, said Simala Prasad, superintendent of police, Betul.
Police arrested Sushil Verma, a resident of the victim’s village on Tuesday under section 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and under the relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO).
"The victim's father told police that Sushil was a friend of his and was a regular visitor to their house. The girl used to call him uncle,” said the SP
“The girl had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump when Sushil, who was working in a nearby field, dragged her and raped her. The accused also beat her up and hit her head with a stone. Sushil buried the girl alive under stone slabs to kill her,” Prasad said.
The officer said the girl’s family began searching for her after she failed to return home.
“In the night, the family members saw footprints near the agriculture field. When they followed the footprints, they found the girl buried under stone slabs,” said the SP.
“The girl’s statement was recorded at the hospital where she named Sushil as the culprit. Police arrested Sushil who confessed his crime,” said the officer.
TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack
- The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
Retired police officer arrested for vandalising RSS office in Indore
- Shrikant Sharma, a retired deputy commandant of Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier objected to the setting up of an office of the RSS for the Ram Temple fund collection drive in his neighborhood.
No kidnapping, no conversion, went on my own to Karnataka, says Gorakhpur woman
- The woman's father had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth from Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change religion.
HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi's anti-defection trial
- The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
