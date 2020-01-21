Man sent threat letter to Pragya Thakur to implicate mother and brother: ATS

india

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:05 IST

A homoeopathy doctor arrested for sending a threat letter to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur has told the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh that he wanted to implicate his mother and brother, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The doctor, arrested from Nanded in Maharashtra on Saturday, has been identified as Syed Abdul Rehman who runs a private homoeopathy clinic.

Bhopal lawmaker Pragya Thakur had filed a complaint on December 13 night about a letter that claimed it was being sent by an Islamic organization from Pune with links in Syria, Dubai and Pakistan.

The MP complained to Kamal Nagar police station in Bhopal that the envelope, which was opened at 9.30 pm on December 13 night, also had about 20 grams of powder which caused a burning sensation.

Based on the MP’s complaint, an FIR was lodged for causing serious hurt and criminal intimidation. The powder was sent to a forensic lab for examination and security arrangements for the MP beefed up, according to police.

Additional director general (ADG), ATS Rajesh Kumar Gupta said, “The accused is involved in a property dispute with his brother Hafeezur Rehman and mother Naseha Begum. In 2014, Hafeezur Rehman had lodged an FIR against Abdul Rehman for an alleged attempt on his life which led to the arrest of the latter and his stay in jail for about 18 days.”

Rajesh Kumar Gupta said the homeopathy doctor sent his brother’s mark-sheet and mother’s voter I-card photo copy with the threat letter to Pragya Thakur. He had also put some powder used to make firecrackers in the envelope.

“The investigating team faced challenges in identifying and tracking the accused as he tried to mislead the investigation. However, the team constantly worked on the leads, identified the accused and kept a watch on his activities before his arrest,” Gupta said.

The accused who was produced before the local court in Bhopal after being brought from Maharashtra. He was remanded in police custody for seven days.