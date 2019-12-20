e-paper
Man sentenced to death for rape, death of minor in Odisha

The girl’s parents were not at home when a cousin of the victim, took her from the babysitter. The girl’s body was found in the abandoned kitchen of a school in Keonjhar district the following day.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Bhubaneswar
Odisha recorded 1,149 rape cases, including 604 POCSO cases, between January and June this year.
Odisha recorded 1,149 rape cases, including 604 POCSO cases, between January and June this year.(AP)
         

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Odisha on Thursday sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl.

Keonjhar additional district and sessions judge Loknath Sahu sentenced 22-year-old Sunil Nayak to death for the rape and murder of the girl after taking her to a playground in January 2017. The girl’s parents were not at home when Nayak, a cousin of the victim, took her from the babysitter.

The girl’s body was found in the abandoned kitchen of a school in Champua area of Keonjhar district the following day.

Last week, the state government decided to set up 45 fast track courts to ensure speedy disposal of crimes against women and children. Of the 45 fast track courts, 24 will deal with cases related to POCSO and 21 will handle only rape cases.

Odisha recorded 1,149 rape cases, including 604 POCSO cases, between January and June this year.

