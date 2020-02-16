Man shoots 19-year-old woman dead, commits suicide in UP’s Prayagraj

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 10:51 IST

A 22-year-old man allegedly shot dead a 19-year-old woman before committing suicide on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Saturday, police said.

Senior superintendent of police Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said the woman was a resident of Havelia area and an undergraduate student in a degree college affiliated to the Allahabad University.

She had left home on Saturday to attend a coaching class and met the man in RK Puram colony. The man, a resident of Ghoorpur area, was living with his aunt in Havelia area, he said.

Police said CCTV footage of the area showed the two walking together for some time before heading towards a narrow lane leading out of RK Puram Colony of Havelia area under Jhunsi police station.

Police said prima facie the man is believed to have whipped out a country-made pistol and shot the woman in the head from a close range. She slumped to the ground and died on the spot.

The man then walked a few steps away, shot himself in the head and also died immediately. It was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area, police said.

Hearing the gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police, they added.

Pankaj, superintendent of police (trans-Ganga) Narendra Kumar Singh, SP (crime) Ashutosh Mishra and CO Ashutosh Tiwari rushed to the spot.

Police have informed the families of the man and the woman about the incident.

Pankaj said a thorough probe was underway and phone details of both the deceased persons were being scrutinised along with CCTV footage of the locality.

“The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and we plan to register a case in this connection,” he added.

The presence of three men on a motorcycle in the vicinity at the time of the crime was also being probed, the police said.