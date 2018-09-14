Man suffers seizure on Shimla street, acting chief justice proves to be his saviour

Himachal Pradesh high court acting chief justice Sanjay Karol on Thursday proved to be a saviour for a milkman who fainted after suffering a seizure on a street in the busy Lakkar Bazar area of Shimla.

As passers-by gathered around the man after he collapsed, Karol, who was on his way to office, stopped his official vehicle and enquired about the matter.

After gauging the condition of the patient — identified as Inder Dev Sharma of Shoghi — Karol asked his driver and some locals to take him to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

A police pilot vehicle dropped Karol, who started walking towards his office, at the high court.

Later, doctors at the emergency ward diagnosed Sharma with epilepsy. He is under treatment.

At the time of water crisis in Shimla, Karol was out on the streets personally assessing the water situation in the state’s capital.

....meanwhile, in Muktsar

The intervention of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here helped six people, who were injured in an accident, get the timely medical help. On Tuesday, a two-wheeler hit a stray bull, leaving six, including three children, injured. As they were lying on the road, CJM Pritpal Singh, who was cycling nearby, turned up and requested a car driver to take the injured to hospital. The driver was reluctant and agreed to help the injured only after CJM revealed his identity.

Talking to HT, CJM Pritpal Singh said, “I was there for cycling. After the accident, I asked a driver to take them to hospital. After some tests, the injured were referred to a Faridkot hospital.”

Pritpal Singh is also the secretary of district legal authority. The news of CJM’s gesture went viral on social media and people appreciated his act.

“Normally judges decide the fate of people in court. He has done a commendable job and set an example,” said Harpal Singh, a local.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 08:47 IST