e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Man with ‘do not disturb’ tag on door commits suicide at Delhi 5-star hotel: Cops

Man with ‘do not disturb’ tag on door commits suicide at Delhi 5-star hotel: Cops

The victim was identified as Karan Chandra, a resident of Malviya Nagar, they said. According to the police, they received information around 4.10 pm on Friday that a guest was unresponsive and a foul smell was coming out of his room.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 17:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside a five-star hotel room here. (Representative Image)
A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside a five-star hotel room here. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside a five-star hotel room here, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Karan Chandra, a resident of Malviya Nagar, they said. According to the police, they received information around 4.10 pm on Friday that a guest was unresponsive and a foul smell was coming out of his room.

Police personnel, along with hotel staff, opened the door and found Chandra lying dead. A suicide note was recovered from the spot. Some medicine strips were also found there, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that he had been staying in the hotel since January 19. On January 20, he put a tag of ‘do not disturb’ out of his room, the police said. On the day of his scheduled checkout, the duty manager tried to contact on his mobile number and intercom, but no response came. The hotel staff went to the room and knocked the door but he did not give any response, the police said.

The body has been taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for further proceedings, they said. PTI NIT GJS SMN

tags
top news
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
India asks China to allow remaining Indians in locked-down Wuhan to leave
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Ganguly reacts on Rahul and Pant wicket-keeping debate
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news